Russia

After losing at computer game, teenager beheads himself in Russia

In a spine-chilling incident, a boy in Russia beheaded himself after he lost in a computer game as reported by Daily Mail. The police are investigating the matter considering it as a criminal case of incitement to suicide.

According to the report by Daily Mail, the body of Pavel Matveev, a 15-year-old, was found in the village of Mogochino in Tomsk region. The boy, after losing the game, went to his yard on Tuesday morning and 'switched on a chainsaw and sawed off his own head', according to reports.

The local sources said that he was addicted to a computer that his single mother had bought for him, according to reports. However, it was unclear what 'game' he was playing but according to the report, a female said his death was due to the computer game he played.

She further claimed that he 'spent hours at his computer' and his 'nerves' gave in, according to the report.

According to Daily Mail, this is not the first case of incitement to suicide. There has been several cases "where so-called death groups allegedly incite children and teenagers to take their own lives in social media games - but it is not clear that this was involved in this tragedy", reported Daily Mail.

A game called Blue Whale came to light as it led children to committing suicide after the minds of the children were 'brainwashed' by online mentors to complete steps leading to their death.

Russia Suicide Russia Suicide Teenager Suicide

