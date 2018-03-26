After one-night-stand 15 years ago, woman searches for her daughter's dad, only knows he's Welsh

Blackpool: Fifteen years after their one-night stand, a woman is trying to find the father of her daughter. However, Terri Reid does not have many details of the man. The only thing she knows is that he was from Wales.

Terri gave birth to her daughter Chanell around nine months after meeting him in Blackpool in January 2003. She was seventeen when she met the man at a nightclub.

Terri, who still lives in Blackpool, was quoted as saying by Wales Online that he was not far off the “tall, dark and handsome” kind of men. She believes that the only possibility of her getting pregnant was from the man.

Terri, 32, also said that she thinks that the man was in the town on holiday with his friend and their families. She also thinks that he may not have been maybe one or two years older than her. However, Terri is certain that he was Welsh and may have been called Liam.

Wales Online also quoted her as saying, "Chanell is old enough now to understand and she wants to find her dad. I’m doing this for her. I was out with my friend, her brother and we ended up in a nightclub in the middle of Blackpool. It’s not there anymore and I can’t remember its name. I don’t even know his name now, it’s been so long."

The duo went to a friend’s flat after the club and the next day they went their separate ways. As per the report, he went back to his hotel in the town.

Terri, who works as a mental health nurse, clarifies that she does not want anything from the man, she only wants Chanell to know who her dad is.