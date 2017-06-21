close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

After tower inferno, UK plans to create victims' advocate role

The British government plans to introduce a public advocate who will act for bereaved families after any disaster, it announced on Wednesday, a week after a catastrophic fire killed 79 people at a social housing tower block in London.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 16:53

London: The British government plans to introduce a public advocate who will act for bereaved families after any disaster, it announced on Wednesday, a week after a catastrophic fire killed 79 people at a social housing tower block in London.

The government and local authority`s response to the Grenfell Tower blaze has been widely criticised, with complaints from bereaved families and people who lost their homes that they were not given any information or support by official agencies.

"The purpose of the Independent Public Advocate is to keep the bereaved and surviving victims of disasters informed of progress in any relevant investigation and make them fully aware how they can contribute to that investigation," said the government in a document detailing its legislative programme for the next two years.

"The Public Advocate would ensure that, in the event of disasters involving multiple fatalities and where there are numerous persons affected, no individuals or families are sidelined in what will necessarily be large and complex proceedings," the document said.

Prime Minister Theresa May, already politically weakened since losing her parliamentary majority in a June 8 election, was heavily criticised for her personal handling of the tower fire, which was perceived to be insensitive.

On a first visit to the scene of the disaster, she met only senior members of the emergency services and stayed away from people affected by the blaze and members of the local community.

On a return visit during which she did meet people who had been caught up in the tragedy, she was booed and heckled by a crowd.

TAGS

London tower infernoUnited KingdomLondon fireGrenfell TowerBritish government

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Acid attack victims to get reservation in government jobs, promotions
India

Acid attack victims to get reservation in government jobs,...

Darjeeling unrest: Gorkhaland offers 12-hr window to schools to evacuate students, indefinite strike to continue
West Bengal

Darjeeling unrest: Gorkhaland offers 12-hr window to school...

International Yoga Day celebrated in Pakistan too
WorldAsia

International Yoga Day celebrated in Pakistan too

Samajwadi Party to declare stand on Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday
Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party to declare stand on Ram Nath Kovind on Thur...

AAP to take decision on presidential poll after Oppn party meet tomorrow
Delhi

AAP to take decision on presidential poll after Oppn party...

Ex-judge CS Karnan, denied bail and lodged in Kolkata&#039;s Presidency Jail, says &#039;fighting against corruption&#039;
West Bengal

Ex-judge CS Karnan, denied bail and lodged in Kolkata'...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video