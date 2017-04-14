Air China suspends Beijing-Pyongyang flights starting Monday
PTI | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 19:07
Beijing: Air China flights between Beijing and Pyongyang will be suspended from Monday, state broadcaster CCTV said on Friday on its official social media account.
The news comes amid reports of activity at a nuclear test site in North Korea ahead of tomorrow's 105th anniversary of the birth of the country's founder Kim Il-Sung, fuelling speculation it could carry out a sixth test.
First Published: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 19:07
