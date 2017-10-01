close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Air France A380 with 500 on-board forced to make emergency landing

A passenger on board the plane said it suddenly felt like 'we had run into a jeep in the middle of 35,000 feet high'.  

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 09:42
Air France A380 with 500 on-board forced to make emergency landing
Photo: Twitter/Jacob Soboroff

Paris: An Air France A380 superjumbo carrying more than 500 people made an emergency landing in Canada after suffering "serious damage" to one of its engines, with passengers recounting hearing a loud bang followed by violent shaking.

Video and photos posted on social media showed extensive damage to the outer starboard engine, with part of its external cowling apparently sheered away.

The double-decker wide body aircraft carrying 496 passengers and 24 crew had taken off from Paris bound for Los Angeles and was several hours into the flight when the incident occurred.
Passenger Sarah Eamigh told Canadian broadcaster CBC News she heard a "boom" followed by a sudden drop in altitude.

"The cabin started vibrating. Someone screamed, and from there we knew something was wrong," she said.

"We saw the cabin crew walking through the aisles quickly, and we heard an announcement from the captain that said one of our engines had an explosion."

The plane was diverted as it passed over Greenland and landed safely at a military airport in Goose Bay, eastern Canada, at 1542 GMT, a spokesman for Air France said. "All of the 520 people on board were evacuated with no injuries," the spokesman said.

The cause of the problem was not immediately clear, but David Rehmar, a former aircraft mechanic who was on the flight, told the BBC that he thought a fan failure may have been to blame.

"You heard a loud 'boom', and it was the vibration alone that made me think the engine had failed," he said.

Rehmar said that for a few moments, he thought "we were going to go down".

Another passenger, John Birkhead, told the New York Times that he and his wife had just stood up to stretch when they heard an explosion.

"We were just stretching and talking, and suddenly there was an enormous bang, and the whole plane shook," Birkhead, 59, said. "We were lucky we weren't tossed to the ground."

Passenger Miguel Amador posted video footage apparently filmed from a window of the plane showing the damaged engine. "Engine failure halfway over the Atlantic ocean," he wrote.

Passenger Pamela Adams said everything on the flight had been normal "and suddenly it felt like we had run into a jeep in the middle of 35,000 feet high", she told CBC News.

She said she was "jostled" and the plane dipped slightly "but the pilots recovered beautifully".
"There wasn't the panic that I would've expected," she said, praising the pilots for the way they handled the incident.

The airline said it would fly the affected passengers to Los Angeles aboard two planes on Sunday morning.

While Goose Bay is a military base operated by the Royal Canadian Air Force, it is also a designated standby airport for diverted transatlantic flights.

Air France operates 10 Airbus A380s, the largest passenger planes in the world. Their version of the plane uses GP7200 engines, a giant turbofan built by General Electric and Pratt and Whitney of the US.

In 2010, a Qantas A380 was forced to make an emergency landing in Singapore when one of its Rolls-Royce engines failed, causing the airline to ground its fleet of the superjumbos for weeks. 

TAGS

Air FranceAir France A380emergency landingCanada

From Zee News

Amazon&#039;s second festive sale starts this week: Know about the deals
Technology

Amazon's second festive sale starts this week: Know ab...

Heavy rain hits operations at Chennai airport
India

Heavy rain hits operations at Chennai airport

Twitter user asks, &#039;how many Aadhaar can Ravan get&#039; - UIDAI&#039;s reply is epic
India

Twitter user asks, 'how many Aadhaar can Ravan get...

President Kovind to inaugurate Shirdi airport today
India

President Kovind to inaugurate Shirdi airport today

Chinese media calls Indo-US defence ties to be &#039;much cry and little wool&#039;
World

Chinese media calls Indo-US defence ties to be 'much c...

Germany celebrates first gay marriage as same-sex unions become legal
World

Germany celebrates first gay marriage as same-sex unions be...

&#039;Let&#039;s Make a Deal&#039; host Monty Hall dies at 96
World

'Let's Make a Deal' host Monty Hall dies at...

PM Modi greets President Kovind on his birthday
India

PM Modi greets President Kovind on his birthday

Saudi authorities pursue Twitter user over women&#039;s driving threat
World

Saudi authorities pursue Twitter user over women's dri...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi