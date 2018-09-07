हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Air India

Air India flight stuck at Maldives Airport after mistakenly landing on non-operational runway: Reports

As per local media reports, flight AI263 was stranded at Male Velana International Airport in the Maldives.

Air India flight stuck at Maldives Airport after mistakenly landing on non-operational runway: Reports
Photo: Twitter/Ali Shinan

An Air India flight was on Friday stuck at the Maldives airport after it mistakenly landed on a new yet non-operational runway. As per local media reports, flight AI263 was stranded at Male Velana International Airport in the Maldives.

As per reports, a video footage of the incident shows that the cover on the runway got dangled in the wheels of the plane when it landed.

As per a recent report, the work on the new runway was completed recently. The runway signs and lightning have also been attached. It is likely to open for operation this month.

Reports said that the new runway is 3,400ft long and 60 meters wide. The ‘Code F’ standard runway will have the capacity to manage the largest airlines from across the world. More than 60 hectares of land was reclaimed for to build the runway when the project to construct it began in 2015.

Tags:
Air IndiaMaldives airportMaldives

Must Watch