Air India flight stuck at Maldives Airport after mistakenly landing on non-operational runway: Reports

An Air India flight was on Friday stuck at the Maldives airport after it mistakenly landed on a new yet non-operational runway. As per local media reports, flight AI263 was stranded at Male Velana International Airport in the Maldives.

Air India flight #AI263 landed at the nonoperational runway (under construction) at Male Velana International Airport in the Maldives: Flight24 pic.twitter.com/utL4XljH8D — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2018

As per reports, a video footage of the incident shows that the cover on the runway got dangled in the wheels of the plane when it landed.

As per a recent report, the work on the new runway was completed recently. The runway signs and lightning have also been attached. It is likely to open for operation this month.

BREAKING: Indian Air flight #AI263 got stuck after mistakenly landing on the new yet non-operational runway at Velana International Airport. pic.twitter.com/AzWtzWY9Gd — Ali Shinan (@AliShinaan) September 7, 2018

Reports said that the new runway is 3,400ft long and 60 meters wide. The ‘Code F’ standard runway will have the capacity to manage the largest airlines from across the world. More than 60 hectares of land was reclaimed for to build the runway when the project to construct it began in 2015.