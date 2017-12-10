हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
PTI| Updated: Dec 10, 2017, 21:38 PM IST
Air raids on Yemen rebel training camp kill 26: Security sources

ADEN: Saudi-led coalition air strikes on a Yemen rebel training camp northwest of the capital on Sunday killed at least 26 Huthi fighters, security sources said.

The head of the training camp in Hajjah province, Amar al-Jarab, was among those killed in the strikes, the sources close to the Shiite rebels told AFP.

 

