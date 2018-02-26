AirAsia plane makes emergency landing in Japan

TOKYO: An AirAsia flight made an emergency landing on Monday in Japan`s Okinawa prefecture due to problems in the engine, the Transport Ministry said here.

According to the ministry, none of the 379 passengers and crew members aboard the flight bound for Kuala Lumpur was injured, reports Xinhua news agency.

The plane`s right engine indicated problems, forcing the captain to shut the troubled engine down and declare an emergency landing.

The plane touched down at Naha airport.

The plane had initially departed from Tokyo`s Haneda airport, the ministry added.