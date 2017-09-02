close
Airplane on Kabul road sends residents into panic mode

The plane was being shifted to a park so that it can be used as a restaurant.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 12:51
Airplane on Kabul road sends residents into panic mode

Kabul: Residents of Kabul city in Afghanistan panicked after seeing the haul of an airplane belonging to Kam Air on a main road.

The plane was being shifted to a park so that it can be used as a restaurant, a source told the Khaama Press.

The pictures and videos of the plane's haul were widely shared on the social media platforms amid speculations that the plane made an emergency landing.

Some of the pictures shared online showed the empty haul of the plane with the engines and wings removed as it was being dragged on the main road along the airport.

This comes after the private airline increased its fleet by adding new and modern planes.

In mid-July an Air Bus 340 type aircraft was added to the fleet of the aircraft, which is capable of accommodating 300 people and can flight for 16 hours, the official added.

