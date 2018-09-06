हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Afghan airstrike

Airstrike kills 10 militants in Afghanistan

Ten insurgents, including a Taliban judge and a doctor working for the insurgent group, have been killed following an airstrike in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, the official said on Thursday.

Airstrike kills 10 militants in Afghanistan
Saada:A man inspects the wreckage of a bus at the site of a deadly Saudi-led coalition airstrike on Thursday, in Saada, YemenPTI

Kabul: Ten insurgents, including a Taliban judge and a doctor working for the insurgent group, have been killed following an airstrike in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, the official said on Thursday.

The strike was launched by Afghan Air Force in Band-e-Timur area of Maywand district in early hours of Wednesday as a group of militants tried to launch the attack on a newly set up security checkpoint at the area, district chief Haji Lala told Xinhua news agency.

A militants' hijacked military armored vehicle and a weapon depot were also eliminated during the attack.

The security situation has been improving in Kandahar, the former stronghold of Taliban, over the last months, as security forces have conducted search and cordon operations across the province. But the militants attack government interests in the province from time to time.

