Airstrikes by regime forces kill 13 in Syria

Eastern Ghouta: At least 13 civilians were killed by the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad-led regime forces in Syria`s Eastern Ghouta, according to a source from the "White Helmets", Syrian Civil Defence group, on Saturday.

The regime forces launched intensified airstrikes in the de-escalation zone area, said an anonymous source, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

The forces targetted the Hammuriye, Cisrin, Arbin, Misraba, Marj, Haresta and Medyere regions with heavy artillery and air attacks.

Eight civilians were killed in Hammuriye, while two others were killed in Medyere. Three more were also killed in Arbin. The injured have been taken to hospitals by the civil defence teams. However, more casualties are feared.

The Assad-led forces have been targetting Eastern Ghouta since November 14 last year.

The fresh airstrikes come after two days when a similar air attack in Eastern Ghouta killed around 25 civilians.

In May last year, Russia, Iran and Turkey signed an agreement to set up de-escalation centres in Syria. De-escalation zones include the Idlib Province, some parts of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo Provinces, Homs, Eastern Ghouta, Daraa and al-Quneitra Provinces in southern Syria.

Syria has been embroiled in a civil war since 2011.

Protestors have for long been demanding the resignation of Assad over his autocratic rule.