close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Al-Shabaab commander Killed in Somalia: US

Ali Jabal was responsible for leading Al-Shabaab forces in the Mogadishu and Banadiir regions in planning and executing attacks.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 00:10
Al-Shabaab commander Killed in Somalia: US

Mogadishu: The US on Friday said Al-Shabaab militant Ali Mohamed Hussein alias Ali Jabal was killed in drone strikes by American and Somalia forces in southern region.

The US Africa Command (Africom) said it conducted the operation on July 31 in coordination with its regional partners as a direct response to Al-Shabaab actions, including recent attacks on Somali forces, Xinhua reported.

“There were no civilian casualties from this strike,” Africom said in a statement.

The military said the strike was conducted within the parameters of the proposal approved by President Donald Trump in March, which allows the US Department of Defense to conduct lethal action against Al-Shabaab within a geographically-defined area of hostilities in support of partner forces.

Ali Jabal was responsible for leading Al-Shabaab forces in the Mogadishu and Banadiir regions in planning and executing attacks.

He used the Lower Shabelle Region of Somalia, a known Al-Shabaab safe haven, as a hub for these activities.

The Al-Shabaab also conducted numerous attacks against the Somali National Army (SNA) and African Union Mission in Somalia members in the region.

His removal disrupts the Al-Qaeda allied group’s ability to plan and conduct attacks in Mogadishu and coordinate efforts between Al-Shabaab regional commanders.

TAGS

Al-ShabaabAli Mohamed Hussein alias Ali JabalSomaliaMogadishuUSDonald Trum

From Zee News

Gujarat

Gujarat: Mentally unstable woman sets daughters, in-laws on...

Vice-Presidential poll 2017: Here&#039;s list of former vice-presidents of India
India

Vice-Presidential poll 2017: Here's list of former vic...

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani condemns attack on Rahul Gandhi&#039;s car
Gujarat

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani condemns attack on Rahul Gandhi...

Delhi

Delhi Police ties up with Uber for women safety

Harvard biased against Indians, Asians: US to probe plaint
India

Harvard biased against Indians, Asians: US to probe plaint

Vatican official says the Pope Francis &#039;loves China&#039;
World

Vatican official says the Pope Francis 'loves China...

Ex-BJP office-bearer in Madhya Pradesh shot dead outside court, two arrested
Madhya Pradesh

Ex-BJP office-bearer in Madhya Pradesh shot dead outside co...

AmericasWorld

Controversial Venezuela assembly begins first session

Venkaiah Naidu vs Gopalkrishna Gandhi: Know how the vice president of India is elected
DelhiIndia

Venkaiah Naidu vs Gopalkrishna Gandhi: Know how the vice pr...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India