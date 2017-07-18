Alarm bells for Nawaz Sharif! Protests rock Sindh area, locals demand independent state

New Delhi: In more trouble for Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, locals in Sindh area on Tuesday take to streets to raise their demand for an independent state.

Hundreds of people marched on the streets raising anti-establishment slogans and demanding an independent Sindh.

Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), a Sindh-based nationalist party, led the massive rally-cum-march.

The protesters were carrying anti-CPEC, anti-extremist and religious terrorism banners and placards, which demanded the independence of Sindh.

Earlier too, members of the World Sindhi Congress (WSC) have held anti-Pakistan protests in front of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva against Islamabad's use of brute force against the Sindhi community.

In the recent times, the restive area has been witnessing anti-China protests have been taking place across Sindh against the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which passes through the province.

Last year, locals in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) staged protest against the rigged July 21 election, which saw Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) winning 32 out of 41 seats.

Huge protests were witnessed in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Chinari and Mirpur.

The protesters had maintained that they were not allowed to cast their votes, and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency and others rigged the polls in favour of Sharif's PML(N).