close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Alleged Canadian hacker may not fight US extradition: Lawyer

Karim Baratov`s lawyer Amedeo DiCarlo said he is in discussions with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. prosecutors in Washington about the case and will announce a decision at a hearing due on July 7.  

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 22:48

Toronto: The Canadian accused of helping Russian intelligence agents break into email accounts as part of a massive 2014 breach of Yahoo accounts may waive his right to fight a U.S. extradition request, his lawyer said on Friday.

Karim Baratov`s lawyer Amedeo DiCarlo said he is in discussions with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. prosecutors in Washington about the case and will announce a decision at a hearing due on July 7.

Baratov, a Canadian citizen born in Kazakhstan, was arrested in March on U.S. charges that he was paid to break into at least 80 email accounts by Russian intelligence agents who masterminded the 2014 theft of data from some 500 million Yahoo Inc user accounts.

He is the only one of four people charged in the case currently in custody. Two others are Russian intelligence agents, according to U.S. authorities, and the third is Alexsey Belan, one of the FBI`s most wanted cyber criminals.

Baratov has been denied bail and remains in an Ontario jail, with judges ruling that he is a flight risk.

TAGS

Canadian hackerus extraditionUSRussian intelligence agentsYahoo accountsUS extradition request

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

NASA&#039;s Juno captures clear view of Jupiter&#039;s south polar region
Space

NASA's Juno captures clear view of Jupiter's sout...

World

Pakistan revokes visa of man who ran school where kidnapped...

World

Trump mocks FBI for failing to prove 'Russian Collusio...

World

US congressman Scalise still in critical condition: Hospita...

World

Germany claims US harming EU firms with Russia sanctions

EuropeWorld

Germany opens its first liberal mosque in Berlin

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video