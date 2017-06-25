close
Amazing! Dancing gorilla of Dallas Zoo is breaking the internet - Watch viral video

Video of splashy dance moves by a gorilla of Dallas Zoo is breaking the internet.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 13:52
Amazing! Dancing gorilla of Dallas Zoo is breaking the internet - Watch viral video
Pic courtesy: @DallasZoo (YouTube)

Dallas: This is sure to bring a smile to your face.

A video of splashy dance moves by Zola the gorilla of Dallas Zoo is breaking the internet.

The video of the 14-year-old Western Lowland gorilla dancing in a kiddie pool was released by the Zoo.

They said that the dancing by the gorilla was just a play behavior, as per media reports.

This is not the first time. Zola was first seen in a viral video many years ago.

At that time, he lived at the Calgary Zoo.

The latest video was recorded by zookeeper Ashley Orr on May 15.

Watch the video below:

TAGS

Dancing gorillaGorillaZolaDallas zooWestern Lowland gorillaAshley Orr

