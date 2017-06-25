Amazing! Dancing gorilla of Dallas Zoo is breaking the internet - Watch viral video
Dallas: This is sure to bring a smile to your face.
A video of splashy dance moves by Zola the gorilla of Dallas Zoo is breaking the internet.
The video of the 14-year-old Western Lowland gorilla dancing in a kiddie pool was released by the Zoo.
They said that the dancing by the gorilla was just a play behavior, as per media reports.
This is not the first time. Zola was first seen in a viral video many years ago.
At that time, he lived at the Calgary Zoo.
The latest video was recorded by zookeeper Ashley Orr on May 15.
Watch the video below:
Watch breakdancing #WesternLowlandGorilla Zola splash around in his pool & show off his moves for #enrichment https://t.co/O8513tyvqB
— Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) June 20, 2017