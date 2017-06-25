Amazing! Dancing gorilla of Dallas Zoo is breaking the internet - Watch viral video

Dallas: This is sure to bring a smile to your face.

A video of splashy dance moves by Zola the gorilla of Dallas Zoo is breaking the internet.

The video of the 14-year-old Western Lowland gorilla dancing in a kiddie pool was released by the Zoo.

They said that the dancing by the gorilla was just a play behavior, as per media reports.

This is not the first time. Zola was first seen in a viral video many years ago.

At that time, he lived at the Calgary Zoo.

The latest video was recorded by zookeeper Ashley Orr on May 15.

Watch the video below: