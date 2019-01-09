Amazon to soon deliver packages right in your garage

Las Vegas: To enhance its in-home delivery service, Amazon has launched new products and tools within its "Key by Amazon" offering for Prime members, beginning with the US. The online retail giant unveiled "Key for Garage" that will allow customers to monitor and control their garage door via the Key app.

"In addition to receiving deliveries at home and in your car, eligible Amazon Prime members will soon be able to get deliveries in their garage," Amazon said in a statement on Tuesday. "Key for Garage" is made possible by integrating Key with CGI`s proprietary "myQ-connected" technology.

"We started with the idea of in-home package delivery and quickly learned that our customers found peace of mind from the control Key gives them over their most important place - their homes - even when they aren`t there themselves," said Rohit Shrivastava, GM of Key by Amazon.

Amazon launched "Key" in 2017 and the in-car delivery facility later. The new delivery services are available to Prime customers in some markets at no additional cost. Other offerings include the new Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt -- the first WiFi-enabled smart lock for Key. The smart lock offers an innovative option for any customer who wants to experience the magic of a keyless life without any additional hub or hardware.

"Even with all the advancements in the category, we recognized there was still a gap in simple, secure, high performance and cost-effective, all-in-one access solutions," said Lee Odess, Vice President, Solutions Providers Business at Allegion, maker of Schlage locks. "Key for Business" is a smart fob for drivers delivering Amazon packages to commercial and residential properties.

"The technology allows building owners and managers to give controlled access to delivery drivers to drop off Amazon packages to their residents, and eliminate the need for building staff to manually give access each time deliveries are made," said amazon.

The Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt is available for pre-order for $249.99 or $299.99 when bundled with an Amazon Cloud Cam. It will begin shipping to the US customers on March 5. Key for Garage will be available in the US in the second quarter.