close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Amnesty calls for release of activists held in Turkey

Amnesty called their detention "a grotesque abuse of power (that) highlights the precarious situation facing human rights activists" in Turkey.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 16:43

Ankara: Amnesty International has called for the immediate release of a group of human rights activists who were detained by police while attending a training workshop on an island off Istanbul.

The seven activists, including Amnesty's Turkey director Idil Eser, and their two trainers were taken away by police late Wednesday from their hotel. The reason for their detention was not known.

Amnesty called their detention "a grotesque abuse of power (that) highlights the precarious situation facing human rights activists" in Turkey.

Turkey has launched a massive crackdown since last year's failed coup, arresting some 50,000 people and dismissing more than 100,000 from government jobs. The crackdown initially focused on people with suspected ties to the coup attempt, but has been extended to include other government opponents.

TAGS

TurkeyAnkaraIdil EserIstanbul

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

India

Didn’t ask for Modi-Xi meeting, so no question of conducive...

MeghalyaIndia

Ram Nath Kovind to campaign in Meghalaya on Friday, HSPDP t...

Rahul Gandhi seeks to mollify Nitish Kumar, warns Congress leaders of action if they target Bihar CM
India

Rahul Gandhi seeks to mollify Nitish Kumar, warns Congress...

Donald Trump says Russia &#039;could have&#039; interfered with US vote
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump says Russia 'could have' interfered...

Delhi

Woman stabbed multiple times dies, accused at large

WorldAsia

Turkey: EU Parliament vote to end talks 'terrible mist...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video