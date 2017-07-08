close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Merkel's 'epic' eye-roll while talking to Putin at G20 Summit takes internet by storm: Watch Video

Post US President Donald Trump's handshake blunder, the internet is now storming with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's epic eye-rolling at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 19:08
Merkel&#039;s &#039;epic&#039; eye-roll while talking to Putin at G20 Summit takes internet by storm: Watch Video
Picture courtesy- Twitter/@FionaAdorno

New Delhi: German Chancellor Angela Merkel's "epic eye-roll" while talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit has taken the internet by storm.

A clip, capturing Merkel's eye-rolling act during a candid conversation with Putin, went viral on the social media after it was posted on the Twitter by Fiona Adorno.

The viral footage shows Putin trying to explain his point to the German Chancellor with one hand in his pocket and the other gesturing towards something. However, Merkel who appears to be quite disinterested in the topic of discussion rolls her eyes all over.

Certainly, the netizens wasted no time in guessing the topic and taking the clip to Twitter.

See the video here:

TAGS

Donald TrumpGerman Chancellor Angela MerkelRussian President Vladimir PutinTwitter

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee urges for peace in Darjeeling hills, says...

India lodges strong protest with Pakistan over civilian deaths in ceasefire violations
India

India lodges strong protest with Pakistan over civilian dea...

Bihar

CBI raids: Congress stands in support of Lalu Prasad; JD(U)...

5.2 magnitude quake jolts India-Pak border region in J&amp;K
Jammu and Kashmir

5.2 magnitude quake jolts India-Pak border region in J&...

Donald Trump walks up to Modi for &#039;impromptu&#039; chat at G20 Summit
EuropeWorld

Donald Trump walks up to Modi for 'impromptu' cha...

Kids&#039; custody battles transcend boundaries, law is needed: CJI
India

Kids' custody battles transcend boundaries, law is nee...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Is PM Modi changing Nehru's foreign policy?

Will PM Modi’s Israel visit bring the second Green Revolution to India?

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Journalists killed in the line of duty

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels