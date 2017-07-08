Merkel's 'epic' eye-roll while talking to Putin at G20 Summit takes internet by storm: Watch Video

New Delhi: German Chancellor Angela Merkel's "epic eye-roll" while talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit has taken the internet by storm.

A clip, capturing Merkel's eye-rolling act during a candid conversation with Putin, went viral on the social media after it was posted on the Twitter by Fiona Adorno.

The viral footage shows Putin trying to explain his point to the German Chancellor with one hand in his pocket and the other gesturing towards something. However, Merkel who appears to be quite disinterested in the topic of discussion rolls her eyes all over.

Certainly, the netizens wasted no time in guessing the topic and taking the clip to Twitter.

See the video here: