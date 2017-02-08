close
Angela Merkel says EU must seek trade deals elsewhere if no joy with United States

Reuters | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 20:41
Berlin: The European Union will have to press ahead quickly to secure trade deals with other countries if it does not reach an agreement with President Donald Trump`s new U.S. administration, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"As the European Union, if we perhaps don`t make progress, or only slow progress - we will have to see - with the United States, then we will have to negotiate other agreements quickly," she told reporters after meeting Uruguay`s president.

"We are negotiating with Japan, with India, with Australia, and we are negotiating with Mercosur," Merkel added.

"First of all, we need to know how we will get on with the new U.S. administration. 

We will work on the issue of free trade during Germany`s G20 presidency ... and then we will be able to see where the priorities of the new U.S. administration lie."

