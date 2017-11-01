Angry Bangladesh summons Pak envoy over video showing 'distorted historical fact'

New Delhi: Bangladesh on Wednesday summoned the Pakistani High Commissioner in Dhaka over a video posted on the embassy website which reportedly distorted historical facts.

According to a report in BBC, a video on the Pakistani emabassy website stated that Bangladesh's first President - Sheikh Mujibur Rehman - wanted self-rule for the region and not an independent country. "This is deliberate misuse of social media by the High Commission," read a statement issued by Bangladesh's foreign ministry. "This is a violation of diplomatic norms. This kind of propaganda will cause harm to mutual cooperation.

Taking strong exception to this, Bangladesh has reportedly asked Pakistan High Commissioner Rafiuzzaman Siddiqui to apologise for the video. It has been learnt that later in the day Siddiqui did apologise and that the video was taken down from the website.

At the time of filing this report, the official website of Pakistani embassy in Bangladesh could not be reached.