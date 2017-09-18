Antarctica iceberg twice the size of London adrift at sea

New Delhi: An iceberg more than twice the size of London is adrift at sea after splitting from the Antarctic, a media report said on Monday.

Citing satellite images, The Independent said the iceberg, dubbed A68, split from the Larsen C ice shelf and is adrift in the adjacent Weddell Sea.

The iceberg is expected to pass through the British territories of South Georgia and South Sandwich Island in the Atlantic Ocean. It will eventually break down into smaller pieces and melt away in the warmer waters, the report added.

This was the third major split from the Antarctic in just over two decades, sparking fears the frozen continent may break up completely within years, the report said.

Researchers said there was no “hard evidence” to show the split happened due to climate change.

“The iceberg is one of the largest recorded and its future progress is difficult to predict,” Antarctic scientist Adrian Luckman was quoted as saying.