Anti-gay male politician caught having sex with man in office, sacked

OHIO: A Republican politician who is known for his fierce opposition to the rights of the LGBT community was caught having sex in his office with a man, triggering a major controversy.

Ohavingtate legislator Wes Goodman, who faces over 30 accusations of sexual misconduct, has already been forced to resign, The Independent reported.

He received the marching order after a witness reported about his extramarital affair to the Ohio House Chief of Staff.

Goodman, who routinely promotes “family values”, would regularly contact young men, usually aged between 18 and 24, on Facebook Messenger.

The conversations frequently turned sexually explicit, the report said, adding, he would send suggestive messages and photos of his genitalia on Snapchat.

Goodman had even sent a friend request to a man whom he befriended just weeks ago, asking for his Snapchat details.

“He constantly sent me Snaps and was always commenting on my stories,” one of his alleged victims said, requesting anonymity.

“He also asked how much 'p***y' I was getting and wondering what I was doing on Friday and Saturday nights,” the report quoted him as saying.

“Then, he sent me videos of him masturbating as well as d**k pics. He also sent another Snapchat asking how big my penis was,” he added.

The Ohio politician was also reportedly accused of groping an 18-year-old student in 2015 after a fundraiser.

Goodman, who always backed family values and "natural marriage", this latest controversy over his sexual escapades will surely dent his political life.

"Healthy, vibrant, thriving, values-driven families are the source of Ohio's proud history and the key to Ohio's future greatness,” his campaign website said.