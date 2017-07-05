close
Arab intelligence chiefs meet in Cairo day before Qatar decision: Report

The heads of intelligence from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain held a meeting in Cairo on Tuesday, Egyptian state news agency MENA said.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 09:29

Cairo: The heads of intelligence from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain held a meeting in Cairo on Tuesday, Egyptian state news agency MENA said.

MENA, citing "informed sources", did not provide details of the meeting, which took place one day before foreign ministers from the four countries were due to meet to decide whether to continue sanctions they imposed on Qatar over accusations it was aiding terrorism and courting regional rival Iran.

Doha denies the charges and has submitted to mediator Kuwait replies to 13 demands that the gathering will consider.

