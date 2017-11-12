Arab League to meet on Iran at Saudi request

Cairo: The Arab League will hold an extraordinary meeting next Sunday at the request of Saudi Arabia to discuss "violations" committed by Iran in the region, according to a memorandum shown to AFP by diplomats.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates supported the Saudi request, which was also approved by Djibouti, the current chair of the Arab League, according to the memorandum seen on Sunday.

Tensions have been rising between Saudi Arabia and Iran, including over League members Qatar and Lebanon.