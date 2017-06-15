close
Essel Group 90 years
Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa slams US for drone strike in Pakistan

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has lashed out at the US for carrying out drone strikes "unilaterally" on a militant hideout in the tribal Orakzai Agency.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 14:36

Islamabad: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has lashed out at the US for carrying out drone strikes "unilaterally" on a militant hideout in the tribal Orakzai Agency.

"Unilateral actions, like drone strike, etc., are counterproductive and against (the) spirit of ... ongoing cooperation and intelligence-sharing being diligently undertaken by Pakistan," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday quoted Gen Bajwa as saying.

"Pakistan Army is capable of taking effective measure if actionable intelligence is shared," Gen Bajwa said, referring to Tuesday`s drone strike in the Spin Thall area of Orakzai Agency adjacent to North Waziristan Agency.

According to media reports, a US drone fired two missiles at a compound, killing two suspected militants, including a leader of the Haqqani network, Abubakar.

Gen Bajwa on Wednesday said the army would continue its efforts to consolidate gains achieved thus far and added that the army stood with all other institutions to get Pakistan rid of menaces retarding its progress and prosperity.

