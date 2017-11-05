Around 200 detained at Moscow anti-Putin protest: Report

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Russian police on Sunday detained at least 200 activists gathering in central Moscow for an unauthorised protest against President Vladimir Putin, TASS state news agency reported citing a police source.

AFP| Last Updated: Nov 05, 2017, 18:58 PM IST
Moscow: Russian police on Sunday detained at least 200 activists gathering in central Moscow for an unauthorised protest against President Vladimir Putin, TASS state news agency reported citing a police source.

"Currently the number of detained has reached 200," the police source said after supporters of a banned radical opposition group gathered in central Moscow beside the Kremlin walls.

