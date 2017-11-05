Around 200 detained at Moscow anti-Putin protest: Report
Russian police on Sunday detained at least 200 activists gathering in central Moscow for an unauthorised protest against President Vladimir Putin, TASS state news agency reported citing a police source.
| Last Updated: Nov 05, 2017, 18:58 PM IST
Comments |
File photo
Moscow: Russian police on Sunday detained at least 200 activists gathering in central Moscow for an unauthorised protest against President Vladimir Putin, TASS state news agency reported citing a police source.
"Currently the number of detained has reached 200," the police source said after supporters of a banned radical opposition group gathered in central Moscow beside the Kremlin walls.