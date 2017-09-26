close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Arrest warrants against ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's children

An anti-corruption court in Pakistan issued arrest warrants on Tuesday against the three children and son-in-law of the former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif after they failed to appear for a hearing.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 14:08

Islamabad: An anti-corruption court in Pakistan issued arrest warrants on Tuesday against the three children and son-in-law of the former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif after they failed to appear for a hearing.

The court also announced that it would indict next week Nawaz Sharif for corruption, reports Efe news.

"Judge Mohammed Bashir issued arrest warrants with possibility of bail against his children Hasan, Husain and Maryam and her (Maryam`s) husband Mohamed Safdar Awan because they did not appear before the court and ordered them to do so on October 2," the court`s spokesperson Mohamed Irfan said.

The bail amount was fixed at 1 million rupees ($9,490) for each.

Khawaja Haris, the lawyer of the Sharifs, argued that Sharif`s children could not appear before the court as they were in London with their mother Kulsoom, who is undergoing treatment for throat cancer.

The former Prime Minister, after missing the first hearing on September 19 because he was in London, attended Tuesday`s hearing to request permission to miss the next hearing due to his wife`s illness.

The judge said the court would indict him on corruption charges on October 2, for which his presence would be necessary. After that it would decide if he was required to continue to appear for the hearings.

The Sharifs had been summoned before the court on September 15 after the National Accountability Bureau, an anti-corruption body, opened three cases against them following an order by the Supreme Court on July 28.

The three cases are related to ownership of property at an exclusive zone in London, the creation of the firms Azizia Steel and Hill Metal and the Flagship investment firm as well as another 15 companies.

On July 28, Sharif was disqualified from serving as Prime Minister for not declaring income from his son`s company, following investigations into the so-called Panama Papers.

TAGS

PakistanNawaz SharifHasanHusainMaryamPanama Papers

From Zee News

Nokia 8 launched in India: Know about price, features and specifications
Gadgets

Nokia 8 launched in India: Know about price, features and s...

&#039;Magic dust&#039; may help develop powerful supercomputers
Science

'Magic dust' may help develop powerful supercompu...

IIT Kharagpur alumnus kills self by jumping off 3-storey building
India

IIT Kharagpur alumnus kills self by jumping off 3-storey bu...

IIT Kharagpur alumni develop social network for foodies
India

IIT Kharagpur alumni develop social network for foodies

World

Taiwan bans all trade with North Korea

Bihar

98-year-old man clears MA exam in Bihar

Government forms High Level 5G India 2020 Forum
Technology

Government forms High Level 5G India 2020 Forum

India, US hit out at Pakistan over terror in joint statement
India

India, US hit out at 'terror safe haven' Pakistan...

Click beetles inspire new self-righting robots
Science

Click beetles inspire new self-righting robots

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi