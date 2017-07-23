At 94 meters underground, this is China's deepest subway station

Beijing: A subway station being built at a depth of 94 meters in China's Chongqing municipality will be the country's deepest metro facility when completed.

According to Xinhua news agency, Chongqing's Hongtudi station is being further excavated underground for the new facility. The station is currently 60 meters deep.

A total of 94 escalators, dubbed China's largest such network, would be installed to move the passengers between the platforms.

The station's 32 also elevators willbe increased to 91.

The Chongqing metro will join Moscow and Pyongyang as having some of the deepest stations in the world when it is completed by the end of this year.