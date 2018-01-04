At least 11 killed, 25 wounded in Kabul suicide attack
At least 11 people were killed and 25 others wounded when a suicide attacker blew himself up near a crowd of police and protesters in Kabul on Thursday, officials said.
AFP| Updated: Jan 04, 2018, 23:25 PM IST
File photo: Afghan security forces keep watch at a check point close to a compound of Afghanistan's national intelligence agency in Kabul, Afghanistan (Reuters)
"We can confirm that so far 11 bodies have been brought to our hospitals as well as 25 wounded," health ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh told AFP, adding that the toll could rise.