North Korea

At least 30 die in North Korea bus crash
ANI photo

PYONGYANG: At least 30 people have died in a deadly tour bus crash that took place on North Korea's Huanghai Road on Sunday.

According to reports, exact details on the accident are still awaited; however, a renovation project on the road and poor weather conditions might have played a role.

Among the casualties could be members of a group from Chinese travel company staff from Beijing.

The Chinese Embassy in North Korea has confirmed the news.

"The Chinese Embassy in North Korea was informed by the DPRK that a serious traffic accident occurred on North Korea's Huanghai Road at night, causing heavy casualties to Chinese tourists," the foreign ministry said.

According to RT, North Korea attracts a significant number of Chinese tourists, who make up about 80 per cent of all foreign tourists to the country.

