Afghanistan

At least 30 goldmine workers killed in landslide in Afghanistan

Landslides are frequent in the northern mountainous provinces of Afghanistan. 

KABUL: At least 30 goldmine workers were killed in a landslide in Afghanistan`s northern Badakhshan province on Sunday, a police spokesman said.

Sanaullah Rohani, a provincial police spokesman in Badakhshan, also said seven were injured while they were working inside the mine in Kohistan district. 

