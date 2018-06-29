हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
US shooting

At least 4 killed in shooting outside newspaper office in US' Maryland

The police apprehended one suspect while the report said that there was possibility of more attackers being involved in the incident.

At least four people were killed while several others got injured in a shooting incident outside Capital Gazette newspaper office in Annapolis in Maryland in US. According to Fox News, the incident took place around 2.30 pm (local time).

The police apprehended one suspect. According to CBS News, the suspect, in his 20s, refused to identify himself. While some reports said that there was possibility of more attackers being involved in the incident, there was no official confirmation about the same.

The area was cordoned off as employees of the newspaper were being evacuated. A video posted by Fox 5 DC on Twitter showed people being evacuated from the building.

According to Phil Davis, who works as a crime reporter in the newspaper, tweeted that a single shooter shot multiple people, some of whom died.

He also tweeted, "Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad."

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis tweeted.

For now, the Annapolis shooting is being treated as a local incident and not one that involves terrorism, a law enforcement official told Reuters. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is on the scene assisting local authorities, the official said.

