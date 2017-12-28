हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

At least 40 killed, 30 wounded in Afghanistan blast: Official

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest in a series of attacks.

Reuters| Updated: Dec 28, 2017, 13:37 PM IST
Comments |
At least 40 killed, 30 wounded in Afghanistan blast: Official
Afghan security officials at the site of the blast in Kabul. (Reuters Photo)

Kabul: At least 40 people were killed and 30 wounded in a bomb attack on the Afghan Voice news agency in the capital, Kabul, on Thursday, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest in a series of attacks on Afghan media groups but the Taliban issued a statement denying any involvement.

Tags:
Kabul blastKabul Explosion
Next
Story

The ride stops here! Disneyland apologises for power outage

Trending