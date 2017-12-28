At least 40 killed, 30 wounded in Afghanistan blast: Official
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest in a series of attacks.
Reuters| Updated: Dec 28, 2017, 13:37 PM IST
Afghan security officials at the site of the blast in Kabul. (Reuters Photo)
Kabul: At least 40 people were killed and 30 wounded in a bomb attack on the Afghan Voice news agency in the capital, Kabul, on Thursday, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest in a series of attacks on Afghan media groups but the Taliban issued a statement denying any involvement.