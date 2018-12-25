At least 43 killed after terrorists attack government building in Kabul

An unknown number of terrorists stormed a government building in Kabul on Monday and killed at least 43 people. Another 10 are reportedly injured.

The terrorists took civilians hostage on Monday afternoon and opened fire inside the government building as they engaged security personnel in a gun battle. This was shortly after a suicide car bomb attack outside the Ministry of Public Works. Wahid Majrooh, the country's spokesperson for Ministry of Public Health, confirmed the death toll on Tuesday morning but it is not yet known if all the attackers have been neutralised.

Local reports suggest that the timing of the attack was extremely unfortunate as the building was full of employees with many resorting to locking themselves in to stop the terrorists. Some of those injured were rescued and rushed to local hospitals.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks but in recent times, government building have been frequently targeted by Taliban who are believed to be on the rise again.

The recent decision of US President Donald Trump to pull out a sizeable chunk of his troops in Afghanistan is also being seen as a condition that could aid in Taliban's resurgence in the country.

