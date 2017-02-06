At least 50 killed as avalanche hits East Afghanistan
Kabul: At least 50 persons were killed after avalanche hit the eastern province of Afghanistan.
The incident took place earlier on Sunday after Hafsi village in Bargmatal district was hit by avalanche, reports Khaama Press.
Provincial governor`s spokesman Hafiz Qayum said the rescue team has managed to recover dead bodies of at least 50 people so far.
The death toll is expected to rise.He said efforts are underway to recover the bodies of the remaining residents who are still trapped under the snow.
Meanwhile at least 10 people, including women and children, were killed when two avalanches struck Chitral, Pakistan on Sunday.
The avalanches smashed into the village of Sher Shal area near Gharam Chashma, killing four women and four children among others.
The region has been hit by heavy snowfall that is four feet (1.2 metres) deep in some places.
