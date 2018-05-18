At least eight dead after student open fires inside Texas high school: US media

A gunman - reportedly a student - opened fire inside a high school in Texas' Santa Fe, killing at least eight people and injuring several others. While the main suspect has since been arrested, local law enforcement agencies are hunting for a possible second suspect.

CNN reported that the armed student entered an art class on Friday morning (US time) and open fired with a shotgun. Several fellow students received bullet injuries even as alarm bells began ringing immediately after. Quoting eyewitnesses, the report also said that absolute chaos erupted moments after the shots were fired with students emerging from inside other classrooms and attempting to leave the building.

While the injured have been rushed to local hospitals, hunt is on for a second possible suspect. "There is one person, a suspect, in custody and a second possible person of interest that was detained and being questioned," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump tweeted about the incident.

School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

Trump has been facing flak for not strengthening gun control laws. It has been alleged that organisations like National Rifle Association (NRA) make big political donations to ensure gun control laws remain lenient. Shockingly, some reports say there have been at least one school shooting in the United States every week in 2018 so far. The Friday shooting itself is the third school shooting in the country in just seven days.

(Note: This is a breaking news report and will be updated as and when more details are available)