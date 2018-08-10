हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Canada

At least four people killed in Canada shooting: Police

The Fredericton police said in a post on Twitter the incident was ongoing and there were multiple fatalities.

At least four people killed in Canada shooting: Police

Toronto: At least four people were killed in a shooting incident in the eastern Canadian city of Fredericton, police said on Friday. The Fredericton police said in a post on Twitter the incident was ongoing and there were multiple fatalities.

Here are the updates by Fredericton Police:

* Thank you for your patience as we continue to work at this active incident. 

* Police continue to on scene of a shooting on Brookside Drive. Please avoid the area. Due to the volume of calls, please refrain from calling the police station directly, and in case of emergency continue to call 9-1-1.

* Police continue to on scene of a shooting on Brookside Drive. Please avoid the area. Due to the volume of calls, please refrain from calling the police station directly, and in case of emergency continue to call 9-1-1.

* Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. An incident has resulted in at least four people killed. More information will be available when we can confirm.

*At this time, we can confirm multiple fatalities. The incident is ongoing. More information will be available when we can. Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road.

* Fredericton Police are responding to Brookside Drive area. The public is asked to avoid the area and stay in their homes with doors locked at this time for their safety.

* We are asking people to avoid the area of Brookside Drive this morning due to an ongoing incident. We will provide more details as soon as we can.

Tags:
CanadaCanada shooting

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close