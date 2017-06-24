close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

At least three killed in Mosul suicide attacks: Officials

Suicide bombers attacked a shopping district of east Mosul that was retaken from the jihadists months ago, killing at least three people, medical and security officials said on Saturday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 13:42

Mosul: Suicide bombers attacked a shopping district of east Mosul that was retaken from the jihadists months ago, killing at least three people, medical and security officials said on Saturday.

The attack struck the Muthanna neighbourhood late on Friday as residents shopped ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

"The first suicide bomber blew himself up as he was being stopped by a policeman, who died on the spot," a senior police officer said.

A second bomber managed to enter a shopping arcade and blew himself up among civilians, killing at least two and wounding nine, according to the same officer and a medic at Al-Khansaa hospital.

A third suicide bomber was killed by police before he could detonate his vest, the sources said.

The attack was not the first but among the bloodiest since Iraqi forces retook the eastern side of Mosul in January as part of a massive offensive to wrest back the country's second city from IS.

Residents in areas retaken from the jihadists have warned that sleeper cells remain a threat and that cursory screening has allowed many IS supporters to return to civilian life without facing justice.

There had been growing calls in east Mosul before Friday night's attack for the families of IS members to be banished for 10 years, among other measures.

TAGS

Mosul suicide attacksRamadanJihadistssuicide bombers

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Tamil NaduEducation

Medical admission based on NEET, quota for Tamil Nadu stude...

Maharashtra jawan martyred in Jammu and Kashmir cremated on son&#039;s 1st birthday
Maharashtra

Maharashtra jawan martyred in Jammu and Kashmir cremated on...

No single country can defeat terror alone: India to UN
India

No single country can defeat terror alone: India to UN

World

United States says no decision on special Afgan-Pak envoy

AmericasWorld

Tornado damages ten US Air Force planes

North EastManipur

Suspected militants gun down student leader in Manipur...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video