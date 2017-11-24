54 killed, 75 wounded in mosque attack in Egypt's North Sinai

CAIRO: At least 54 people were killed and 75 others injured when a bomb exploded near a mosque during Friday prayers in Egypt's restive North Sinai region, state media reported today.

The bomb, which was planted near al-Rowda mosque in Al- Arish city, went off during the Friday prayer, security sources said.

Gunmen also opened fire on the people who tried to exit the mosque after the explosion, the sources added.

Earlier, the Egyptian TV reported that 150 people were injured in the explosion.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will hold an emergency meeting with officials to discuss the incident.

About 50 ambulances ruched to the place of the incident to transfer the injured to hospitals.

Egypt's North Sinai has witnessed many violent attacks by militants since the January 2011 revolution that toppled former president Hosni Mubarak.

The attacks targeting police and military increased after the ouster of Islamist ex-president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 by military following massive protests against his rule.

Over 700 security personnel have been reported killed since then.

The military has launched security campaigns in the area, arrested suspects and demolished houses that belonged to terrorists, including those facilitating tunnels leading to the Gaza Strip.