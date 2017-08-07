close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Attack on United Nations office in Colombia injures police officer

A police officer was injured today in an attack on a UN mission monitoring the disarming of FARC rebels in Colombia as part of the group's peace deal with the government, authorities said.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | AFP| Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 07:36

Bogota: A police officer was injured today in an attack on a UN mission monitoring the disarming of FARC rebels in Colombia as part of the group's peace deal with the government, authorities said.

Assailants attacked the location where the FARC rebel group had a weapons stash in the southwestern town of Caloto, in Cauca department, according to police, who said a splinter group of the Marxist rebels or the smaller National Liberation Army (ELN) could have been behind the violence.

But Cauca police general Edgar Rodriguez said the ELN was to blame. The ELN is currently the only group fighting the Colombian government, though it is seeking to negotiate its own peace deal.

The United Nations said in a statement that a team of their observers, national police and former FARC rebels were ambushed in Caloto.

The disarmament, mainly in June, by the roughly 7,000 members of Colombia's biggest rebel group under the 2016 peace accord brought a halt to the war.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for reaching the historic deal with the FARC. It was signed last November.

The conflict left a quarter of a million Colombians dead, about 60,000 unaccounted for and seven million displaced.

The FARC was born in May 1964 from a peasants' revolt. Its ranks were made up mostly of country dwellers who rallied behind the group's Marxist-Leninist ideology, with land reform its focus. 

TAGS

United NationsColombiaUN office attack

From Zee News

Jammu &amp; Kashmir: LeT terrorist killed in encounter
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir: LeT terrorist killed in encounter

On Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind greets nation with warm wishes
India

On Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Preside...

In Mumbai, BEST buses to go off road on Rakhi, after workers strike over fair pay
Maharashtra

In Mumbai, BEST buses to go off road on Rakhi, after worker...

A day before Rajya Sabha polls, 44 Gujarat Congress MLAs back in Ahmedabad
India

A day before Rajya Sabha polls, 44 Gujarat Congress MLAs ba...

World

Knifeman arrested at Eiffel Tower `wanted to kill soldier`:...

India

Four die in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh; Odi...

Delhi

Delhi assembly's Monsoon Session to begin on Tuesday

AmericasWorld

'Terrorists' attack Venezuela military base: Madu...

WorldAsia

China scores diplomatic coup in sea row

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India