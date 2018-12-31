Auckland ushers in New Year with celebratory fireworks at iconic Sky Tower

The first city in the world to usher in New year is Auckland in New Zealand. The city welcomed 2019 with celebratory fireworks. The iconic Sky Tower of Auckland, which gives a panoramic view of the city, was illuminated and decorative firework was carried out from its top to usher in the New Year.

New Zealand is the first in the world to usher in New Year, with Australia following soon afterwards. The small country of Samoa has also ushered in New Year.

New Zealand's Auckland welcomes the new year with fireworks #NewYear2019 pic.twitter.com/acC47C5Edb — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2018

According to The Mirror, Australian city of Sydney witnessed a huge storm before the fireworks began. The celebratory New Year fireworks at the famous Harbour Bridge of Sydney is a sight to behold.

The Guardian reported that the authorities in Auckland had declared that they would turn a “deaf ear” to all noise complaints as the country ushered in the New Year. Another report in The New Zealand Herald said that the Auckland City Council would not attend to any noise complaints between 6 pm (local time) on December 31, 2018 and 2 am (local time) on January 1, 2019.