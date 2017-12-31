हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Australia welcomes 2018 with spectacular fireworks in Sydney

Samoa, Tonga and Christmas Island/Kiribati became the first places in the world on Sunday to welcome in 2018. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 31, 2017, 19:00 PM IST
Comments |
Australia welcomes 2018 with spectacular fireworks in Sydney
Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Australia welcomed the New Year with a spectacular firework display over the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

Lazer lights were used from on top of the bridge to light up the scene. The Australian fireworks came two hours after New Zealanders welcomed in 2018 with display from Auckland's Sky Tower.

Thousands turned out in the largest city Auckland for the annual New Year`s Eve street party. On the other hand, the Australian fireworks were rainbow-themed hailing the introduction of same-sex marriage. 

Samoa was the first country in the world to welcome in 2018.

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
AustraliaSydney fireworksNew Year celebrationsNew year2018
Next
Story

Hours before new year celebrations, 6 dead in Sydney seaplane crash

Trending