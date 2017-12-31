Australia welcomes 2018 with spectacular fireworks in Sydney

New Delhi: Australia welcomed the New Year with a spectacular firework display over the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

Lazer lights were used from on top of the bridge to light up the scene. The Australian fireworks came two hours after New Zealanders welcomed in 2018 with display from Auckland's Sky Tower.

Thousands turned out in the largest city Auckland for the annual New Year`s Eve street party. On the other hand, the Australian fireworks were rainbow-themed hailing the introduction of same-sex marriage.

#WATCH Fireworks light Australia's Sydney Habour to welcome New Year 2018 pic.twitter.com/xb0JUZqEP0 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2017

Samoa was the first country in the world to welcome in 2018.

(With Agency inputs)