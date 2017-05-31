close
Australian high school student killed in Islamic State bombing in Baghdad

A 12-year-old Australian high school student has been confirmed as one of at least 20 people killed by an Islamic State car bomb which exploded in Baghdad on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said on Wednesday.

IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 14:36

Canbera: A 12-year-old Australian high school student has been confirmed as one of at least 20 people killed by an Islamic State car bomb which exploded in Baghdad on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said on Wednesday.

Zynab Al Harbiya was with family visiting her sick grandfather in the Iraqi capital and had asked her mother to take her to an ice cream parlour after fasting throughout the day when the car bomb exploded, killing at least 20 people and injuring dozens, Xinhau reported.

On Wednesday, Bishop confirmed that the seventh grade student at Melbourne's Sirius College was killed in the attack and has since been buried in the Iraqi capital.

