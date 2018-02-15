हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull to ban affairs between ministers and staff

  Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Thursday said ministers will be banned from sexual relationships with staff under a new code of conduct to be enacted in the wake of his deputy admitting to an extramarital affair with a staffer. 

Reuters| Updated: Feb 15, 2018, 12:33 PM IST
Comments |
Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull to ban affairs between ministers and staff
Representational image

SYDNEY:  Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Thursday said ministers will be banned from sexual relationships with staff under a new code of conduct to be enacted in the wake of his deputy admitting to an extramarital affair with a staffer. 

"Ministers, regardless of whether they are married or single, must not engage in sexual relations with staff," Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.

"In 2018, it is not acceptable for a minister to have a sexual relationship with somebody who works for them. It is a very bad workplace practice.

And everybody knows that no good comes of it." 

Tags:
Australia PMMalcolm TurnbullSydneyMinisters and Staff
Next
Story

US seeks to mend ties with Europe

Trending