Avalanche hits southwestern Iran, 8 climbers dead, 1 missing

Iran's state-run media says eight climbers have died in an avalanche and a ninth is missing.

AP Updated: Dec 09, 2017, 20:00 PM IST
TEHRAN: Iran's state-run media says eight climbers have died in an avalanche and a ninth is missing.

The IRNA news agency said Saturday that they were part of a 15-member team and were trying to reach a shelter Thursday when the avalanche struck on Oshtorankouh mountain, in the country's southwest.

Oshtorankouh is one of the highest peaks in the Zagros mountains, part of what is known as the Iranian Alps. 

