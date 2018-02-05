हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Azerbaijani leader calls snap presidential election

Azerbaijan`s strongman Ilham Aliyev Monday called a snap presidential election for April 11, six months ahead of schedule.

AFP| Updated: Feb 05, 2018, 14:17 PM IST
"Set the date of the election of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 11," Aliyev said in a decree without explaining the reason for the move. The oil-rich country was initially set to hold a presidential election in October, 2018.

