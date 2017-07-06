close
Balochistan National Party's leader shot dead in Quetta

Naveed Dehwar, a leader of Balochistan National Party (BNP), and his guard were shot dead in Quetta city, police said.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 18:28

Karachi: A top leader of a prominent political party in Balochistan was today shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the capital of the restive Pakistani province.

Naveed Dehwar, a leader of Balochistan National Party (BNP), and his guard were shot dead in Quetta city, police said.

Some unidentified gunmen opened fire at Dehwar's vehicle and fled from the spot.

Police said Dehwar died at the spot while his guard succumed to his injuries later in the hospital. Another person was also injured in the firing and was admitted to a hospital.

"No group has claimed responsibility for the target killings as yet," a police official said.

The BNP central leadership condemned the attack and said it highlighted the law and order situation in the province.

The party is headed by Sardar Akhtar Mangal, a former chief minister of Balochistan.

Earlier in the day, the health minister of Pakistan's restive Balochistan province survived a rocket attack when unidentified assailants targeted his convoy.

The law enforcement personnel have cordoned off the area for investigation. 

