Balochistan: 'Stylish' beards banned in Kharan district for being 'un-Islamic'

In a bizarre move, authorities in Balochistan's Kharan district have prohibited 'stylish' beards in a recent order warning barbers of a heavy fine.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 19:42
Quetta: In a bizarre move, authorities in Balochistan's Kharan district have prohibited 'stylish' beards in a recent order warning barbers of a heavy fine.

"All barbers are restricted from cutting beards in a fashionable way which is against the principles of Islam according to all religious scholars. Keep the beards simple. Don't design them," The Express Tribune quoted an order issued by the office of the Kharan District Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Baksh Sajdi on May 29 as saying.

The official in his order told hairdressers to abide by the newly set rule or face a heavy fine.

A copy of the order was also sent to other officers concerned including the deputy commissioner, the district police officer, the tehsildar and area's station house officer.

According to Assistant Commissioner Sajdi, "A maulana in the area had complained about stylish beards and that's why the notification was issued."

He added that the order was later withdrawn as the government said there was no law to issue such an order.

"However, the magistrate has the authority to ban anything, so he summoned the barbers and verbally ordered them to avoid stylish beard cuts."

On Friday, Sajdi was transferred from Kharan to Washuk.

TAGS

BalochistanPakistanstylish beardsban on stylish beardsIslamicun IslamicBalochistan's Kharan Districtbeard ban in Pakistan

