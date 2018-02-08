Bangladesh court jails opposition leader Zia for five years
A court in Bangladesh sentenced opposition leader Khaleda Zia to five years in jail on Thursday after convicting the two-time former premier of embezzling money meant for an orphanage.
AFP| Updated: Feb 08, 2018, 14:33 PM IST
Representational image
Judge Mohammad Akhteruzzaman convicted Zia and sentenced her to five years in jail in a crowded courtroom, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.