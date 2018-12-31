Bangladesh cricket Captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza shines on 'political pitch'

Dhaka: As the counting of votes for Bangladesh election concluded, cricketer and ODI Captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza emerged victorious from Narail 2 constituency on an Awami League ticket on Monday. Mashrafe bagged 274,418 votes as against his nearest opponent who could manage barely 8,006 votes.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cruised to victory for a third consecutive term in the general election, following a tense vote that saw at least 17 people killed in poll-related violence and demands of a fresh election by the opposition.

According to media reports, the ruling Awami League-led coalition won over 260 seats in the 300-member House.

The ruling Awami League-led grand alliance bagged 266 seats and its ally Jatiya Party secured 21, while the opposition National Unity Front (UNF) with BNP being its key partner got only seven seats, according to a private channel.

Independent candidates won in two seats, according to the local media. The election was postponed in one seat due to the natural death of a candidate.

The voting for the general election began at 8 am and ended at 4 pm on Sunday. The final result was announced at the Election Commission's headquarters in the capital.

Over 600,000 security personnel including several thousand soldiers and paramilitary border guards were deployed across the nation for the election in which 10.41 crore people were eligible to vote.

